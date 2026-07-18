However, one suspect was charged with two counts of possession of offensive weapons, extendable batons, and possession of a stun gun

Twelve people were arrested in connection with the investigation but four people were released on bail on Tuesday, and on Saturday officers confirmed a further seven men were freed. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Eight more people have been freed from custody as police investigate an alleged extreme right-wing threat to an Islamic event in Suffolk while one man has been charged with weapon offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers became aware of the threat to the UK Ijtema event last weekend as thousands of people attended the gathering at Shrubland Hall near Ipswich, but it was forced to close early after advice from police. Twelve people were arrested in connection with the investigation on Sunday and Monday, the Metropolitan Police said, and a thirteenth was arrested on Thursday. Four people were released on bail on Tuesday, and on Saturday officers confirmed a further seven men were released from custody without charge. Read more: Two US soldiers killed with third missing as Iran strikes base in Jordan Read more: Palestine protesters joined by Jeremy Corbyn in urging Burnham to act on Israel

Another man was freed on bail with strict conditions pending further inquiries, the force said. The investigation has involved searching homes and vehicles, and more than 35 digital devices have been seized. Following those searches, a 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of offensive weapons, extendable batons, and possession of a stun gun. The force said the offences he has been charged with are not believed to be connected to the alleged threat on UK Ijtema. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer described the threat as shocking. Picture: Alamy

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation after we became aware of information to indicate there was a potential threat towards the Islamic event over the course of last weekend." Since then, we have made extensive inquiries, but at this time we have found no evidence to support anyone being charged with any offences linked to the alleged threat. "While I know this may still be very concerning to the public and particularly to those in the Muslim community, I want to reassure them that our inquiries are ongoing. "Should we identify any potential offences or threats to the public then we will not hesitate to take further action.