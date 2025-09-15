People taking part in a Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Eight people have been charged after disorder broke out during protests in central London at the weekend.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for right-wing activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday, with around 5,000 involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration. The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder, the majority of which were linked to the Unite the Kingdom event. Eight people are facing charges including assault and public order offences. They included three men who appeared in court on Monday: Richard Hamilton, 42, of Braeside Place, Glasgow, was charged with assault on an emergency worker and was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Matthew Wilkins, 55, of Villa Gardens, Waterlooville, Hampshire, was charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act and disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity and was remanded in custody.

Jamie Brewer, 35, of Choat Place, Chelmsford, Essex, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court charged with actual bodily harm against a police officer. Read more: 'Full force of the law': Home Secretary vows Unite the Kingdom protesters who 'attacked police' will face justice Read more: 'We won’t allow our flag to become a symbol of violence': Prime Minister breaks silence on Tommy Robinson protest

The remaining five were: Lewis Siverns, 33, of Farmer Way, Sandwell, West Midlands, was charged with assault on an emergency worker and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 1.

Aaron Wren, 36, of Kingswear Garden, Rochester, Kent, was charged under Section 4A of the Public Order Act and bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 29.

James Moore, 50, of Pulchrass Street, Barnstaple, Devon, was charged with common assault on a police officer and was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 13.

Paul Newman, 56, of Park Road East, Uxbridge, west London, was charged with breach of a dispersal order and bail conditions not to enter the Borough of Westminster and was bailed to appear at the same court on the same day.

Norman Richards, 58, of Buckles Lane, Thurrock, Essex, was charged with assault on a police officer and was bailed to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 13. The Met has also issued photos of 11 people who officers are trying to trace in relation to the disorder. Officers want to speak to them in relation to a range of public order offences and assaults on emergency services workers, the force said.

