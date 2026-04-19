One stunt saw apple crumble and custard thrown at a display case containing the Crown Jewels

Four protesters arrested at Tower of London after Crown Jewels display case 'defaced with apple crumble and custard'. Picture: Take Back Power

By Rebecca Henrys

Eight people have been charged with criminal damage after stunts targeting the Ritz hotel and the Crown Jewels.

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Take Back Power, which describes itself as a non-violent civil resistance group, claimed it was behind a stunt which saw apple crumble and custard thrown at a display case containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London in December. Days before that, activists from the group appeared to target the Ritz hotel by emptying bags of manure next to its Christmas tree. On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said that Ellen Redwood-Brown, 23, Tom Barber, 66, Toby Ellwood, 21, and Tjalle Rumley, 26, have been charged over the Ritz stunt. Read more: Counter-terror police consider whether arson attacks carried out by 'Iranian proxies' Read more: Keir Starmer ‘appalled’ as counter terror police investigate another arson attack at London synagogue

The crown jewels on display inside the Tower of London. Picture: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Redwood-Brown, of Balmoral Road, Bristol, and Barber, of St Andrews Road, Nottingham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Ellwood, of Newport Gardens, Leeds, and Rumley, of Hereford Road, Acton, west London, will appear at the same court on April 29. Meanwhile, Fatima Ali, 19, of Rhodeswell Road, Tower Hamlets, east London, Miriam Cranch, 22, of Trelawn Avenue, Leeds, Mack Preston, 22, of Westferry Circus, Tower Hamlets, and Matthew Cooper, 50, of Oriel Gardens, Bath, have been charged in relation to the Crown Jewels stunt. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 27.

Take Back Power said supporters in London, Manchester, Exeter and Truro "took back food and necessities from supermarkets and redistributed them to local food banks". Picture: Take Back Power

Last month, Take Back Power said supporters in London, Manchester, Exeter and Truro carried out a mass shoplifting campaign of “liberating boxes of food” from supermarkets to food banks. David Kilroy, 66, of Hartley Park Gardens, Plymouth, has been charged with theft after an alleged incident of organised shoplifting at Sainsbury’s in Lewisham, south-east London on March 14. He will appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on April 29. On Saturday, detectives arrested seven people attending a Take Back Power training event in Millman Street, Camden, north-west London. The force said the arrests were linked to the group’s alleged plans for mass shoplifting. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft before being taken into custody and later bailed.

Two protestors from activist group Take Back Power glued themselves to a papier mache effigy of Keir Starmer outside Parliament -calling on Starmer to resign. Picture: Alamy