Eight people will appear in court following an alleged outbreak of disorder in a park with two of them facing racial charges, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Durham Police launched an investigation following trouble at Eden Lane Park, Peterlee, on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the CPS said eight people, including a 16-year-old, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

Chris Atkinson, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Durham Constabulary to charge eight people in relation to an alleged incident of affray at Eden Lane Park on Saturday August 30.

"One suspect has also been charged with inciting racial hatred.

"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

"I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial.

"There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information that may in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The CPS said the eight who were charged are: