The European Space Agency has offered reassurances that the craft remains "safe" despite the technical difficulties

An artist's impression of the BepiColombo Mercury Composite Spacecraft arriving at Mercury in this image released on August 30, 2010. Picture: European Space Agency/Reuters

By Poppy Jacobs

The BepiColombo probe is "safe" in Mercury's orbit despite a technical glitch over the weekend, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

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Officials revealed on Sunday that the spacecraft's positioning thrusters had fired for a shorter duration than planned, leading to concerns that the mission may be in jeopardy. Despite the issues, the ESA have added that the spacecraft remains "on track" to complete its mission, and confirmed that the probe successfully reached orbit around Mercury after an eight-year transit from Earth. In a statement issued on Monday, the ESA confirmed: "BepiColombo is safe and in a stable orbit around Mercury." Read more: One in eight vapes seized in schools laced with illicit drugs Read more: US blacklists Nvidia partner at centre of spy claims after boss's affair with former executive

This image provided by European Space Agency shows close-up photos of Mercury showing northern plains taken by the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The joint European-Japanese venture combines ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter - with the two components scheduled to uncouple on December 9. The issue, which "has been traced to a software glitch," happened as BepiColombo passed 395 miles (635 km) above Mercury's surface and its thrusters began firing. The original plan scheduled the thrusters to remain active for 37 ⁠minutes, slowing the spacecraft enough to secure its orbit - however this was interrupted as the craft "autonomously" entered "safe mode". The ESA described the status as "a protective state designed to keep the spacecraft safe by ceasing all non-essential activities when it encounters unexpected conditions," and added the reduced burn meant BepiColombo only achieved around 77% of the total ⁠planned velocity change. Further thruster burns have subsequently been scheduled to modify BepiColombo's orbit over the coming months, with operations predicted to commence in April.

A full-size testing model of BepiColombo in the New Space gallery at the Science Museum, London. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy