The long-distance runner, 35, made headlines after pictures emerged of her bloodied right foot after her toe was ripped open during the women's elite race

McColgan crossed the line in seventh place on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

British runner Eilish McColgan has spoken out for the first time since her foot "exploded" during the London Marathon on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The long-distance runner, 35, made headlines after pictures emerged of her bloodied right foot after her toe was ripped open during the women's elite race. Despite the nasty injury, the Scot crossed the line in seventh place with a time of 02:24:51, just 26 seconds off her 2025 personal best. Read more: Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan's foot 'explodes' in horror London Marathon injury Read more: Trump breaks off White House address to applaud McIlroy’s 'unconquerable courage'

The four-time European Championship silver medallist posted a series of photos on Instagram - including this one taken 3 weeks ago during final prep. Picture: Instagram

After the race, McColgan said it “felt like her foot exploded” and shared further details of the injury on Instagram on Monday. The four-time European Championship silver medalist posted a series of photos, including one of her lying on the floor in her front room, with her head propped up on the sofa, while a large bag of ice was wrapped around her injured foot. Another image showed McColgan’s blood-drenched sock and shoe at the end of the race, with a further photo showing the skin detached from the bottom of her fourth toe on the right foot. Alongside the images, McColgan wrote as a caption: “Ooft! Sore body this morning! WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

McColgan wanted to clarify that they "weren't new shoes or socks". Picture: Eilish McColgan

"Part of my toe was ripped open and we aren't sure why it happened as it's never been an issue before". Picture: Shutterstock

“My last three weeks have been challenging to say the least… from a foot niggle, to tweaking my glute ten days out, to waking up a few days before race day covered in a purple rash. Why is it SO hard to make a marathon start line!? “I’ve seen a bit of misinformation online regarding my foot so thought I’d clear it up: They weren’t new shoes or socks. I’ve worn them all year for my training and racing with zero issues. “They aren’t too small and my toenails are totally fine. Part of my toe was ripped open and we aren’t sure why it happened as it’s never been an issue before. “The only thing we can think of is that maybe my feet were swollen?! Even the day before the marathon, the rash had spread down to my calves. We still don’t know what it was.. as it would come and go throughout the day! But we think that perhaps played a part…

Despite the nasty injury, the Scot crossed the line in seventh place with a time of 02:24:51. Picture: Getty