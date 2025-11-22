Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport has been suspended for a few hours this evening after multiple drone sightings.

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans posted on X that counter-drone equipment was ready to act and confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.

The Dutch airport — which serves both civilian and military flights — was immediately closed, and police and military forces were deployed.

Eindhoven Airport is now grounded because of “drones.” Another major Dutch site forced to shut down right after Volkel Air Base opened fire on unidentified drones that vanished without a trace. Now an entire civilian airport is halted for the same reason. Different locations,… pic.twitter.com/EVpSOlO31j

The unexpected shutdown comes just a day after the Dutch military attempted to shoot down drones spotted over the Volkel air force base, located about 40km north-east of Eindhoven.

At this stage, it's not clear where the drones came from, the defence ministry said.

The incident adds to a growing pattern of drone-related disruptions across European airspace, with airport shutdowns reported in Denmark, Estonia and Poland in recent weeks.

An airport does not have to implement a complete shutdown when a drone is detected.

However, it is common for them to halt air traffic in and out of the space to avoid collisions.

This can cause delays and flights being redirected elsewhere.

The airport operator decides whether to close the facility and for how long planes are halted.