This autumn and winter, the El Niño weather pattern is associated with an increased risk of deep freezes

People walk in the roads during a snowfall earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

As a 'Godzilla' El Niño weather event builds in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters have warned Brits to start stockpiling essentials.

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A polar vortex threatens a cold snap this winter, with snow forecast, as The Met Office issues a new warning on El Niño. Significant weather is expected to occur towards the end of 2026, with forecasts predicting a brutal polar vortex. The UK Government and British Gas have urged Brits to stock up on essentials in case of emergency. British Gas has published a new checklist of recommended precautions. The government has updated and expanded its pre-existing Prepare Campaign toolkit to including stockpiling three days worth of food in an 'easy-to-reach' part of your home. The emergency kit including items like medicine, drinking water, non-perishable food, extra blankets, torches, and batteries. Read More: New El Niño warning issued as polar vortex looms Read More: Fears that 'super El Niño' could cause extra 450,000 deaths in six months next year

London in snow, back in 2018. Picture: Getty

Both websites have recommended developing a plan in case of emergency - with advice suggesting to set a meeting point incase your family aren't able to get home. British Gas are also reminding people to get their homes winter ready by sealing any gaps around your doors and windows and insulating exposed pipes. The Met Office says El Niño is a naturally-occurring climate phenomenon that develops in the tropical Pacific Ocean. This autumn and winter, the weather pattern is associated with an increased risk of deep freezes. Although El Niño is only one of many factors influencing the UK's weather, it may increase the chances of a more unsettled period during the coming months.

The UK could face a polar vortex in late 2026. Picture: Alamy

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Through the latter part of the winter, following a peak in El Niño, the stratospheric Polar Vortex can become weaker, leading to an increased chance of Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events unfurling, increasing the potential for cold weather.” SSW warms between 10km and 50km above the Earth's surface. Cold air rushes downwards, "blocking" the jet stream. Dr Will Lang, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said it was a “subtle shift in the odds” that El Niño would cause havoc in the coming autumn, rather than a total certainty. He said: “We are going in with a heightened potential for wet weather, heightened potential for potentially stormy conditions, and that leads through to a heightened potential for flooding.”

Children enjoying the snow in Godalming. Picture: Alamy