An elderly British couple who were detained by the Taliban earlier this year have been freed.

In March, they were then moved to a maximum security prison in Kabul.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday from detention after spending seven months in Afghanistan.

A Qatari official said the couple will fly to Qatar for medical checks before travelling on to the UK, despite having a long-term home in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province.

The couple's release follows months of public lobbying by their family for their release.

The couple, who wed in Kabul in 1970, were encouraged to flee the country when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 but decided to stay as "they could not leave when Afghans were in their hour of need".

Together, they run an organisation called Rebuild, which facilitates education and training programmes for civilians.

They were first arrested as they travelled back to their home in Bamyan province.

In April, their son Jonathan said his parents had "never heard one accusation or one charge".

He said the British government had offered to evacuate them when the Taliban took over, to which they replied: "Why would we leave these people in their darkest hour?"

Mr and Mrs Reynolds are now on their way home, where they will be reunited with their family.