Elderly couple banned from Aldi over checkout row
Anthony Taylor, who suffers from osteoarthritis, refused to unload the full trolley
An elderly couple have been banned from their local Aldi after a disagreement at checkout.
Anthony and Regina Taylor, 75 and 65, were doing their monthly shop at Aldi on Washington Parade in Bootle when they were asked to unpack their entire trolley at the checkout.
Mr Taylor, who suffers from osteoarthritis, refused, explaining they normally buy in bulk so just remove one item for scanning and tell the cashier how many they have.
He told the Liverpool Echo that the cashier demanded they empty the trolley as she couldn't see what was in the trolley, to which he reportedly replied that she needed to go to Specsavers.
He added: "If she could not see what was in the trolley she needs glasses."
The situation escalated, and the manager asked them to leave the store.
Mr Taylor explained to the ECHO: "The manager then came over and took the trolley from us and told us to leave the store.
"I know it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things but there I had put a pound in the trolley so I went back in and I asked for the pound back."
Mr Taylor admitted he argued with the staff member, while Aldi claims the couple became verbally abusive towards staff.
He said: "We have shopped there since the store opened and now we are travelling three or four miles to get our shopping."
He added: "We just want an apology and to be able to do our shopping at our local Aldi."
A spokesperson for Aldi said: "Our colleagues work hard to provide great customer service, and we don't tolerate any form of abusive behaviour in our stores.
"In line with our policy, all products must be scanned through the till at point of sale, however, our colleagues are always happy to assist customers who may need a little extra help."
LBC has contacted Aldi for comment.