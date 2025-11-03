Anthony Taylor, who suffers from osteoarthritis, refused to unload the full trolley

By Ella Bennett

An elderly couple have been banned from their local Aldi after a disagreement at checkout.

Anthony and Regina Taylor, 75 and 65, were doing their monthly shop at Aldi on Washington Parade in Bootle when they were asked to unpack their entire trolley at the checkout. Mr Taylor, who suffers from osteoarthritis, refused, explaining they normally buy in bulk so just remove one item for scanning and tell the cashier how many they have. He told the Liverpool Echo that the cashier demanded they empty the trolley as she couldn't see what was in the trolley, to which he reportedly replied that she needed to go to Specsavers. He added: "If she could not see what was in the trolley she needs glasses."

