The proposals also include slashing the drink-drive limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22

Drivers over the age of 70 will be forced to take eye tests every three years under new plans to improve road safety.

The tightening in rules will end the current system of older motorists self-reporting to the DVLA which coroners have warned is "open to abuse." The proposals come as part of the Government's new road safety strategy, which also includes tightening the alcohol limit, and introducing penalty points for passengers not wearing seatbelts. The plans will be published on Wednesday, and is being billed as the biggest reform since the Road Safety Act came in under Tony Blair in 2006. Read more: 'Fake admiral' admits blagging his way into Remembrance event 'because he sought belonging' Read more: 'Online hospital' set to open allowing NHS patients to be treated at home for menopause and prostate issues

Some 1,633 people died in road traffic accidents and nearly 28,000 were seriously injured in 2024, the equivalent of about one casualty every 18 minutes. About 24 per cent of car drivers killed were drivers aged 70 or older, while 12 per cent of all casualties in car crashes involved older drivers. President of the AA, Edmund King, said: "A move to make eye tests for older drivers mandatory is obviously welcome especially as the likelihood of crashes increases once someone is over the age of 70, and markedly shoots up over the age of 80 to a peak at age 86, with eyesight often a worrying factor. “Eye tests are free for people over the age of 60 anyway and healthcare professionals advise them every two years given they can help with diagnosis of other underlying conditions." A coroner's report also warned that there had been a 70 per cent "collapse of drivers self-reporting the four major conditions of diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration," between 2019 and 2023. It is understood that ministers will seek to tighten the rules on drink-driving due to fears that younger motorists are more likely to break the law. The current limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath could be reduced to 22 micrograms, matching the limit in Scotland, while fines for uninsured drivers will be doubled.

