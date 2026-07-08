Emergency services were called to Pen y Fan on Saturday morning following welfare concerns for a male

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating, but said the death was not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A 68-year-old man has died while participating in an endurance event on South Wales’ highest peak used in SAS training.

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Emergency services were called to Pen y Fan in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, at around 11am on Saturday. The man was participating in a race organised by Avalanche Endurance Events (AEE), which allows people from “all walks of life” to take part in the Fan Dance, an endurance event used in the Special Forces selection process. The Fan Dance requires candidates to complete a 15-mile (24km) course up and around the 2,907ft (886m) peak carrying a 35lb (16kg) pack. Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating, but said the death was not being treated as suspicious. A spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call following welfare concerns for a male on Pen y Fan, Brecon, at around 11am on Saturday July 4. Read more: Ruth Ellis, last woman hanged in Britain, to be granted posthumous pardon Read more: Young people ‘must be diverted from impulses that led to Southport attack’

In July 2013, three SAS reservists died during a selection march on Pen y Fan. Picture: Alamy

“Officers attended alongside Mountain Rescue and the Ambulance Service. Sadly, the 68-year-old man passed away. “His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as suspicious. “HM Coroner have been advised and officers will continue to assist them with their investigation.” The race is described as the world’s oldest and best-known SAS selection test. Since 2013, it has also been open to members of the public wanting to test their endurance. AEE says the event usually takes between three and seven hours to complete, depending on the weather, which reached about 20C on Saturday. Race organisers said its thoughts were with the man's family but that it would not be commenting further. AEE founder Ken Jones said in a statement on Tuesday: “At this immediate time our focus and thoughts are with the family, therefore AEE nor I as the march director will issue any further press release until the family is in possession of the full timeline of events and approve any further messaging."

Emergency services were called to Pen y Fan at around 11am on Saturday. Picture: Getty