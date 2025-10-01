The heartbroken partner of an elderly hospital patient who died a week after being "attacked by a fellow patient" has said his lover will be "sadly missed".

Officers had been called to the scene following reports of an assault.

Andrew Farmer, 85, was found seriously injured by Met Police at Charing Cross Hospital in Hammersmith, west London, on September 18.

A murder investigation was launched by the force after Mr Farmer, from Ealing, died on September 25.

Upon his passing, Mr Farmer's partner, Paul Wrigley, said: "My partner through thick and thin for 60 years. Now sadly missed. An Oxford first – whatever he touched, he touched deeply – opera, Devon topography, the underprivileged."

He added: "Scholarly but with a wry sense of humour. Rest now, my dear friend."

The Met Police said it had launched a murder investigation into Mr Farmer's death.

Anatoliy Podmazko, 70, was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) on September 20.

He is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on October 17, police said.

Det Insp Kirsten Hadleigh, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Andrew's family and friends at this undoubtedly difficult time.

"We remain in close contact with Andrew's loved ones and are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation."