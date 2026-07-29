Elderly people are more likely to face long waits in A&E than younger patients, with more than a fifth waiting over 12 hours, according to data.

A patient is classed as receiving corridor care if their treatment does not take place in a clinically appropriate and safe setting.

However, the study suggests that when looking at patients of all ages who are admitted, older adults are still likely to wait the longest.

Experts have previously assumed that older adults spend longer in A&E because they are more likely to be admitted to hospital.

An analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank shows how elderly and frail patients aged 81 and over are often worst affected by issues such as corridor care.

And in February, more than 72,000 of all patients waited over 12 hours, representing a third of all admissions.

In May, nearly 3,000 patients every day were cared for in hospital corridors or makeshift treatment areas in England.

In 2025, people with airway or breathing issues faced these long waits (191,193, equivalent to 36% of cases), while gastrointestinal conditions (161,905 or 27%), and neurological conditions (159,897 or 36%) also led to long waits.

Experts further found that some health problems are much more likely to lead to long waits of more than 12 hours than others.

The Nuffield Trust analysis showed that, in 2025, 43% of over-80s faced await of more than 12 hours between arrival in A&E and admission to a hospital ward, compared with 19% of those aged 21-30.

Lights should also be able to be turned off and noise levels minimised to allow sleep.

Appropriate settings include things such as patients having privacy as well as access to food, water and toilets.

The Nuffield Trust said it welcomed the publication of monthly corridor care figures, but said a Government focus on eliminating corridor care as a key target could encourage hospitals to act in a way that is not best for patients.

For example, trusts may choose to delay patients being handed over from ambulances to slow down the flow of patients into A&E.

The Nuffield Trust said major, long-standing issues relating to corridor care include a low number of hospital beds on wards, and inadequate social care outside of hospitals, leading to delayed discharges.

Nuffield Trust deputy director of research, Sarah Scobie, said: “It’s absolutely shocking that two fifths of the most elderly patients going into A&E are stuck waiting for over 12 hours, often in unsafe conditions, when they are already extremely unwell and vulnerable.

“Since the pandemic, stories like this have become so common, and we know that long A&E waits have caused thousands of avoidable deaths in recent years.

“Behind every case of corridor care counted in the new data is a person going through a frightening and traumatic experience.

“The fact that we even need a proper definition and data for corridor care in the NHS shows just how far A&E performance has spiralled out of control, with very long waits now the norm.

“But overly focusing on corridor care risks long waits being seen as just a problem for A&E departments.

“The evidence is clear that we need improvements in how patients flow through hospitals after A&E.

“Better access to health and social care services outside hospital, both before and after an admission is needed, is also needed to bring about a sustained reduction in long A&E waiting times.”

Dr Ian Higginson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), said: “Corridor care is now becoming commonplace in our emergency departments and patients who are in need of a bed cannot get one.”

He said “trying to divert people away from our doors is not a quick fix, as millions of patients will still need our services”.

He added: “This week, the Prime Minister has suggested that he wants to shift his attention towards tackling social care.

“A key component of social care is care for those who are elderly or frail. Increased attention towards the ‘back door’ of the hospital, including social care and other services which support discharge, would be a welcome step towards bringing bed capacity down and easing overcrowding and we hope this is included in his thinking.

“However, capacity can also be improved in other ways.

“Emergency departments operate 24/7, but many of the services which support them and discharges are not currently delivered into evenings and weekends. This isn’t just a matter of beds, it’s a matter of good operational practice.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Even under record pressure, the incredible dedication of NHS staff meant that three-quarters of patients were seen in A&E within four hours in the month of June.

“But we know we need to go further. That is why we are investing £450 million this year through our urgent and emergency care plan, which will expand bed capacity, enable more care to be delivered outside hospital settings, and cut A&E waits even further.

“We also know that achieving the best NHS waiting times is reliant on a stronger social care system, which is why the Prime Minister has set out this week his determination to reform social care, and give people the dignity, support and security they deserve.”