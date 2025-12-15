Relatives have been left furious after a group of elderly passengers were made to stand for an entire journey on a Eurostar train from Brussels to Paris

The group of friends had reportedly booked the 9.43am Eurostar Brussels to Paris service on October 10.

But they learned their train had been cancelled three hours before departure time - at which point they were already heading to Antwerp from the Belgian village in which they live.

They eventually reached Brussels after booking a later train when they were told by Eurostar staff members to use “jump seats”.

It soon emerged there were no seats available, forcing the group of people mostly in their early 80s to stand for the whole journey.

According to Karen Morris, whose 81-year-old father was part of the group, the bar was also closed and no refreshments were available.

