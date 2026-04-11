A 73-year-old woman police her attacker only stopped after opening a safe where she kept her money and jewellery.

The victim was physically and sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old who climbed a 6ft-high wall and broke into her holiday property, stealing money, jewellery and keys.

The assault, which happened in May 2018, has only just come to light due to a trial on the Spanish island.

The rapist has now been handed a nine-year sentence after conclusive DNA analysis, as well as videos from security cameras.

The victim, who died seven months after the attack in January 2019, had earlier given evidence against the subject - including identifying him in CCTV footage.

The attack, which took place in an apartment located in the south resort of Arona, saw the elderly woman endure nearly two hours of sexual assault and beatings.

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