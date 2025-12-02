The minibus carrying nine teenagers collided with a Hyundai car in Tadcaster on Monday afternoon, police say

Eleanor, known as Ellie, was killed when a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai car collided in Tadcaster shortly before 12.30pm on Monday, North Yorkshire Police has said. Picture: NYP

By Chay Quinn

A 16-year-old girl who tragically died in a minibus crash near to her school in Tadcaster has been named as Eleanor Hague.

A girl has died and another has been seriously injured after a crash involving a minibus with nine teenagers aboard. Picture: Google

The minibus was carrying nine passengers between the ages of 16 and 18 and another teen was seriously injured. The other passengers and the male driver of the minibus also received treatment for minor injuries at hospital after the crash near Tadcaster Grammar School.

The collision took place on Toulston Lane at the junction with Rudgate in the market town. Picture: Getty