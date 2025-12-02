Pictured: Girl, 16, killed in horror minibus crash near to school as driver arrested
The minibus carrying nine teenagers collided with a Hyundai car in Tadcaster on Monday afternoon, police say
A 16-year-old girl who tragically died in a minibus crash near to her school in Tadcaster has been named as Eleanor Hague.
Eleanor, known as Ellie, was killed when a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai car collided in Tadcaster shortly before 12.30pm on Monday, North Yorkshire Police has said.
The sixth form student was nearby to her school, Tadcaster Grammar School, at the time of the crash.
Ellie died at the scene on Toulston Lane at the junction with Rudgate in the market town.
Her family are being supported by specialist officers.
The minibus was carrying nine passengers between the ages of 16 and 18 and another teen was seriously injured.
The other passengers and the male driver of the minibus also received treatment for minor injuries at hospital after the crash near Tadcaster Grammar School.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
After being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, she was released on conditional bail.
Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcams to come forward with any relevant footage.
Toulston Lane has now reopened after being closed overnight and during Tuesday.
The police spokesperson added: "We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.
"If you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call them on 101."