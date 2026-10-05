Flávio Bolsonaro edged his Brazilian election rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the first round of voting, as neither candidate achieved the required 50% to win outright.

Both candidates will now contest a run-off to decide the next President, after the four other candidates were elected.

The 80-year-old incumbent, Mr Lula, of the left-wing Workers' Party, is looking for his fourth term in office, having been in power from 2003 to 2011 and then from 2023.

Mr Bolsonaro is the 45-year-old son of far-right populist Jair Bolsonaro, who was president from 2019 to 2023 but is now serving a 27-year prison sentence after being found guilty of instigating a coup.

Brazilians took to the polls on Sunday after weeks of campaigning, with the two very different candidates polarising the country - with the north more likely to support Mr Lula and the south, Mr Bolsonaro.

Mr Lula had previously accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to sway the election in favour of Mr Bolsonaro to advance his interests in the South American country.

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