Flávio Bolsonaro leads Lula in hostile Brazilian elections
Right-wing candidate edges first round of voting, as all but the final two candidates are eliminated
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Flávio Bolsonaro edged his Brazilian election rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the first round of voting, as neither candidate achieved the required 50% to win outright.
Listen to this article
Both candidates will now contest a run-off to decide the next President, after the four other candidates were elected.
The 80-year-old incumbent, Mr Lula, of the left-wing Workers' Party, is looking for his fourth term in office, having been in power from 2003 to 2011 and then from 2023.
Mr Bolsonaro is the 45-year-old son of far-right populist Jair Bolsonaro, who was president from 2019 to 2023 but is now serving a 27-year prison sentence after being found guilty of instigating a coup.
Brazilians took to the polls on Sunday after weeks of campaigning, with the two very different candidates polarising the country - with the north more likely to support Mr Lula and the south, Mr Bolsonaro.
Mr Lula had previously accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to sway the election in favour of Mr Bolsonaro to advance his interests in the South American country.
Read also: Spanish prime minister calls snap election after housing crisis measures blocked
Read also: Flutter and Entain warn over hit from Brazilian gambling ban
Mr Bolsonaro said afterwards: “Lula has fought seven presidential elections. He’s worried about power. I am worried about the future of Brazil."
Mr Lula retorted: “The result is often unexpected. We can never get everything we wanted. I confess to you that I was convinced I was going to win the election in the first round… But we have a second round.”
When is the next vote?
The second-round vote will be a head-to-head on October 25.
Whoever has the most votes between Mr Lula and Mr Bolsonaro will then be the next President.