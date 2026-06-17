Ballot box, ballot box, voting with ballot box. Picture: Alamy

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Names contending in the Makerfield by-election have been released to voters ahead of the vote on June 18. A new MP will be elected after Labour's Josh Simons stepped down to free up the seat for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to run. He will be challenged by a vast array of candidates from mainstream parties as well as independents. Here is a list and the credentials of all of those to have declared so far. All of the Makerfield by-election candidates

Andy Burnham, Labour

Andy Burnham is standing for Labour. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is standing for the seat, hoping to return to Parliament, having been MP for nearby Leigh from 2005 to 2017.

Alan 'Howlin' Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Howlin' Lord Hope of the Monster Raving Loony Party. Picture: Alamy

Frequent novelty candidate Howlin' Lord Hope is set to stand once more. Robert Kenyon, Reform UK

Robert Kenyon also stood last time for Reform. Picture: Alamy

Reform's candidate for the seat in the last election has been confirmed to stand again, with the self-employed plumber announcing this week that he will try and win for Reform. Michael Winstanley, Conservative Party

Michael Winstanley is the Tory candidate. Picture: Alamy

Mr Winstanley was born in Makerfield and served as a Wigan councillor for Orrell for 16 years from 2000, including a year as the town’s mayor. He stood for the seat in 1997, when he came second. Rebecca Shepherd, Restore Britain

Restore Candidate Rebecca Shepherd. Picture: Restore Britain

Rebecca Shepherd, a businesswoman based in Makerfield, has been announced as the candidate for Restore. Liberal Democrat - Jake Austin

Jake Austin, the Liberal Democrat candidate, is a councillor. Picture: Submitted

The Liberal Democrats have announced Jake Austin, a councillor who stood for the party in the 2024 Greater Manchester Mayoral elections. Green Party - Sarah Wakefield

Sarah Wakefield. Picture: Green Party

Sarah Wakefield, a councillor on Manchester City Council, will stand for the party after its initial candidate, Chris Kennedy, withdrew from the race. Rejoin EU - Peter Ward

Peter Ward of Rejoin EU. Picture: Rejoin EU

Barrister Peter Ward has been announced as the candidate for the pro-European Rejoin EU party.

John Dyer, Independent The independent was the 14th name to be added to the list of candidates. Paul Gould, Independent The independent candidate is standing for election for the first time. Robert Pownall, Independent (Protect The Wild) Another independent candidate who is standing under the 'protect the wild' banner.

Dan Clarke of the Libertatrian Party. Picture: Press release

Dan Clarke, Libertarian Party The party's co-ordinator for the North-West stood in the Gorton and Denton by-election in February. Ed Gemmell, Climate Party The leader of the environmental-focused party is a former lawyer and army officer.

Count Binface frequently stands as a novelty candidate. Picture: Alamy

Count Binface, Count Binface Party Jonathan Harvey will stand once more as his alter-ego Count Binface, having contested many elections and by-elections since 2018.

Candidates announced for MP by-election in Aberdeen Voters are set to select a new MP for Aberdeen South, with the Scottish National Party (SNP) hoping to defend the seat it won in 2024. A by-election has been called after the resignation of Stephen Flynn, who had represented the constituency in the House of Commons since his initial election in 2019.Mr Flynn had been the SNP's leader in Westminster but has quit the role to focus on his new brief as Member of Scottish Parliament for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, a seat he won in last month's local elections. When is the Aberdeen South by-election? Aberdeen South will head to the polls on Thursday, June 18, the same day as the Makerfield by-election.Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and registered voters in the constituency will be sent a poll card with details as to where to vote. Postal votes will all need to arrive with the local authority by June 18.There will be another by-election the same day in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. All of the Aberdeen South by-election candidates Alliance for Democracy and Freedom (ADF): David Ballantine Reform UK: Jo Hart Scottish Conservative and Unionist: Douglas Lumsden Scottish Greens: Jorg Shelton-Eckstein Scottish Labour Party: Nurul Hoque Ali Scottish Liberal Democrats: Mel Sullivan Scottish National Party (SNP): Richard Gordon Thomson