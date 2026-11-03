As the sun rises on Election Day here in the United States, Democrats are being given licence to dare to dream about a possible landslide.

Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, with early voting and postal voting taking place in many states across the nation for several weeks now. But the projections ahead of today's vote are extraordinary.

The latest Siena College poll for the New York Times suggests Democrats could romp to victory over their Republican rivals, not just in traditional battleground states such as Michigan, Ohio and Iowa, but in places that would have seemed unthinkable only a few election cycles ago.

The numbers coming out of Texas are astonishing. In Maine, Senator Susan Collins, a fixture in Washington since 1997, appears to be in trouble. And in Kansas, which has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1932, Methodist preacher and theologian Adam Hamilton looks capable of defeating Republican Roger Marshall.

In the House of Representatives, the Cook Political Report, a highly respected organisation that has been making projections in Washington for decades, is predicting Democratic gains of up to 25 seats, possibly even more. Democrats need to pick up just four seats, while holding on to the ones they already have, to secure a majority.

It looks like a very grim night for President Donald Trump.

And yet, in his final hours of campaigning, the President held a series of televised rallies from the White House. His final in-person appearance, at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, was a bizarre affair. For 25 minutes, he did not talk about Republican candidates or Republican plans for the next two years in government. Instead, he started talking about all of his renovation projects.

It seemed so completely ill-suited to the magnitude of what is happening here.

It is worth reminding everybody that polls in this country have been chronically wrong before. We should not be surprised if tomorrow night we end up telling a very different story. But I do think the political realities here for the President are dire.

We know that his approval rating is at a record low. We know Americans are genuinely experiencing an affordability crisis. You cannot miss it.

I spent several months in the UK this summer. When I returned to America 10 days ago, I went shopping for the first time since late May. I could not believe the scale of the price increases over those intervening four months.

You only have to fill your car with petrol or your truck with diesel to understand the pressures Americans are facing. The affordability crisis, exacerbated by Trump's war on Iran, is being felt in households across the country.

The President insists that the word affordability has been concocted by Democrats. He tells Americans they are living through a golden age. Well, they genuinely do not feel that.

And, interestingly, in the last couple of weeks, government corruption has risen to the fore, overtaking even the state of the economy as the issue most concerning to many voters. A Fox News poll two weeks ago found that 88 per cent of voters were either very concerned or somewhat concerned about corruption in government. That is also fuelling this possible change.

So what happens if Democrats take over in the House of Representatives?

They will have the power of the purse. They will have the power of investigation. They will be able to launch all sorts of inquiries into the Trump administration and pass bills telling the President that he has got to cease and desist from any further military action in Iran.

But the President of the United States, as all presidents always do, will largely ignore that. I think he will view foreign affairs as one area where he will retain a free hand.

Where things will get very interesting is if the Senate also falls into Democratic hands. Trump would then be facing majorities opposing him in both houses of Congress.

And there is a further complication for the President.

As soon as Wednesday dawns in Washington, the city will turn the page on the midterm elections and begin thinking about the 2028 presidential race.

J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and a host of other Republicans will begin positioning themselves for the chance to become the party's next presidential nominee.

The question of how Donald Trump retains the political spotlight over the next two years will become increasingly difficult to answer.

A Democratic victory would not necessarily bring an end to Trump's presidency or his ability to shape American foreign policy. But it could fundamentally change the political landscape around him.

And with the next presidential election already beginning to take shape, a disastrous midterm result could leave Trump facing not just a hostile Congress, but a Republican Party increasingly focused on what comes after him.

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Simon Marks is LBC's America Correspondent.

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