The Electoral Commission will not investigate Nigel Farage’s general election spending, the watchdog has said.

He suggested Reform had failed to declare spending on leaflets, banners, utility bills and the refurbishment of a bar in its Clacton campaign office, which would breach the £20,660 limit in the Essex constituency.

This followed accusations by a former Reform councillor and member of Mr Farage’s campaign team, Richard Everett.

Labour had called for an investigation into the Reform UK leader’s spending in the Clacton constituency, alleging that an overspend could have breached electoral law.

But the elections watchdog has now said it has not identified any spending which should have been declared by Reform UK nationally.

It comes after Essex Police said it could not investigate the allegations, as a one-year time limit on doing so had passed.

Reform previously strongly denied breaking the law on election spending, and accused Mr Everett of being a “disgruntled former councillor” who was expelled from the party “several months ago”.

A letter from the Electoral Commission to Reform UK said: “We did not identify credible evidence of potential offences of electoral law.

“Therefore, our decision is to close our consideration of the matter following initial enquiries and take no further action.”

A spokesman for the Electoral Commission said: “We have responded to (Labour chairwoman) Anna Turley MP’s correspondence which raised questions about Reform UK’s spending at the 2024 general election.

“After carefully considering the information presented in the letter, we did not identify any expenditure relating to Mr Farage’s election campaign in Clacton that should have been declared in Reform UK’s national expenditure.”

Peter Harris, the election agent for Mr Farage in Clacton, said: “This was a politically motivated complaint that has been thoroughly examined and decisively dismissed.

“The facts are clear, the process has been properly followed, and there is no basis for any further allegation, inference, or repetition of these claims.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley previously said: “Nigel Farage needs to reassure the public that he and his party will co-operate fully with the police and put all the evidence they need on the table.

“Electoral fraud is a very serious crime which fundamentally undermines our democracy.

“All parliamentarians, including party leaders, must play by the rules so all candidates have a fair hearing with the public.

“Nigel Farage needs to break his silence on this issue and demonstrate that he and Reform UK have followed the law at all times. Failure to do so will raise even more questions about what he has to hide.”