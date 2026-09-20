Under existing restrictions, parties standing candidates in Britain must not spend more than £34 million in the year before a general election

Scrutiny over donations to Reform UK have once again been placed in the spotlight following a record breaking donation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The head of the UK elections watchdog has said a review of political spending limits will look to ensure voters trust the system as a “level playing field” amid a row over Reform UK’s record-breaking donations.

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Vijay Rangarajan said the rules needed to be “fit for purpose” and maintain public confidence in campaign financing. His statement comes after twin £36 million donations made to Reform UK by crypto-billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne earlier this month, though ministers first sought the independent review back in July. Under existing restrictions, parties standing candidates in Britain must not spend more than £34 million in the year before a general election. Chief executive of the Electoral Commission, Mr Rangarajan, told the Sunday Times: “Trust in elections depends on people believing that the rules are fair and transparent, and how much parties and campaigners can spend is a significant part of that picture. “Funding is essential to democratic participation and political debate, but the framework must give voters confidence that our elections are being contested on a level playing field.” Read more: Labour's 'Burnham bounce' continues as the party are now four points ahead of Reform ahead of conference Read more: Trump announces 'AI Force' as fears mount over pace of development

British political party Reform UK have received a record-breaking donation in the wake of an undercover documentary that triggered a criminal investigation. Picture: Alamy

He added: “Our review will look across the campaign spending framework as a whole, including spending limits, the interaction between party and candidate spending, and the reporting requirements that support public confidence in the system. “Campaigning has changed significantly in recent years, and a significant amount is spent between election periods, so it is right that we examine whether the current arrangements remain fit for purpose.” The watchdog is required to uphold political impartiality and will give recommendations from its review in July next year. It raises further questions about the potential impact of Reform’s windfall after Nigel Farage criticised Government plans to retrospectively apply a £100,000 cap on contributions from overseas donors. The party has insisted the donations are in line, both with current rules and planned restrictions on money from donors based abroad, which would also apply for the first 12 months after expats come back to Britain.