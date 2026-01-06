Tragic Fareed, five, was on his way home from school with his mum Maryam Lemulu when the incident unfolded

Demisse, 52, was sitting in his Volkswagen ID.4. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A five-year-old child was killed and another child injured after an electric car allegedly "accelerated of its own accord", a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ashenafei Demisse, 52, was sitting in his Volkswagen ID.4 with his son in a carpark close to London Bridge station. Tragic Fareed, five, was on his way home from school with mum Maryam Lemulu. The pair stopped to speak with Demisse’s wife, Yodit Samuel, and their son Raphael, 12, as the children were close friends. Demisse offered Fareed some sweets, while still sitting in his car. Then, the car suddenly accelerated and hit the children.

A police investigation found the vehicle could only have accelerated due to driver input, the jury heard. Picture: Alamy

The VW then crashed into five other cars before coming to a stop, a jury at the Old Bailey heard. Fareed’s mum rushed him in her arms to nearby Guy’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The court heard he died from multiple traumatic injuries, including a fractured skull. Raphael spent a month in hospital with both his legs broken. Demisse is now on trial after denying causing death and serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Streets near by London Bridge Station. Picture: Getty