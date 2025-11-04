A price war among electric vehicle (EV) charging networks has driven the cost of running an electric car below that of petrol vehicles for the first time.

Be.EV — the Octopus Energy-owned charging network — has launched a new subscription plan allowing members to charge for 39p per kilowatt-hour (kWh) at any time of day or night.

The scheme costs £9.99 a month and gives access to all 800 of Be.EV’s rapid and ultra-rapid chargers across the UK.

Rival firm Ionity, backed by BMW, Ford and Hyundai, is currently offering a charging rate of 43p per kWh for drivers who take out an annual subscription of £86.99, though that deal ends on Thursday.

Analysis by The Times suggests Be.EV’s plan becomes the better-value option once a driver uses around 822 kWh a year— equivalent to about 2,900 miles of ultra-rapid charging.

Below that level, Ionity’s lower annual fee makes it cheaper overall.