The Energy Secretary's hinted the government may water down electric car targets to help manufacturers.

But she added: "If we get this right, we are doing the transition in a way that is fundamentally creating new investment and boosting industry and creating jobs.

Ms Fahnbulleh said the wildfires in the UK and on our doorstep in Europe show why the transition to cleaner power has to happen.

LBC understands the government are due to launch a formal consultation on possible changes to the policy within days.

She says she wants to make sure the transition to Net Zero is "boosting industry and creating jobs".

Miatta Fahnbulleh's told LBC that they are reviewing the current policy - which forces firms to make sure 33 per cent of all new cars sales next year will be electric.

"When we talk about reindustrialization, that is about how do we get the energy system to do its part to help industries to grow and thrive?"

She said she'll be speaking with colleagues before reviewing the rules, adding: "What I will say, and say candidly, is we have to make sure that we get the balance between driving the transition, which we are committed to doing and we must, and actually the public expect that of us and would never forgive us in years to come if we don't do that, but we do it in a way that works for industries, for communities, for jobs.

"We deal with the climate crisis, which we must, but we do it in a way that fundamentally boosts our industries, our economies, and our jobs.

"And that's what people want us to deliver."

The government is preparing to launch a formal consultaiton on changes to the Zero Emission Mandate, which force manufacturers to ensure they sell a certain proportion of all new cars to be electric.

That will rise every year before petrol and diesel cars are phased out by 2035.

It means that 80 per cent of new cars and 70 per cent of new vans sold in Great Britain will be zero emission by 2030.

Manufacturers can also buy credits now to balance out sales in later years.

Latest figures from the industry show that UK vehicle output declined by 7.5 per cent in the first half of the year.

The sector's urging further action to help bring down energy costs and secure market regulation to drive growth.

188,000 people work in Britain's automotive manufacturing industry.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says reform of the mandate is "vital", saying regulation is ahead of demand, making the cost of selling in the UK "untenable".

The chief executive of the SMMT, Mike Hawes, says car makers are now delaying investment decisions and are waiting to see if the rules are changed.

He said: “They’re waiting for the mandate, certainly.

"There’s investment decisions on next model, next generation, which need a resolution, need an easing of the mandate."