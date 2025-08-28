Electric cars qualifying for £3,750 government discount revealed
Two electric car models have been revealed as eligible for £3,750 grant by the government.
Listen to this article
Two Ford models, the Puma Gen-E or e-Tourneo Courier, will be granted the £3,750 discount.
It is part of a £650 million investment by ministers to get people to move away from petrol or diesel cars.
Grants will only apply to vehicles priced at £37,000 or below. The discount will be applied at the point of sale.
Ford prices the Puma Gen-E at £28,495 and the e-Tourneo Courier at £32,190.
They qualify for the largest grant as they are the greenest vehicle available in the price range.
Read More: UK car production figures increase in July
26 models are eligible for grants of £1,500:
- Citroen e-C3 and Citroen e-C3 Aircross
- Citroen e-C4 and Citroen e-C4 X
- Citroen e-C5 Aircross
- Citroen e-Berlingo
- Cupra Born
- DS DS3
- DS N°4
- Nissan Ariya
- Nissan Micra
- Peugeot E-208
- Peugeot E-2008
- Peugeot E-308
- Peugeot E-408
- Peugeot E-Rifter
- Renault 4
- Renault 5
- Renault Alpine A290
- Renault Megane
- Renault Scenic
- Vauxhall Astra Electric
- Vauxhall Combo Life Electric
- Vauxhall Corsa Electric
- Vauxhall Frontera Electric
- Vauxhall Grandland Electric
- Vauxhall Mokka Electric
- Volkswagen ID.3
This comes as EV sales struggle to keep up with emissions targets set by the government.
Under the Government's zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate, at least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year must be zero emission, which generally means pure electric.
Across all manufacturers, the figure during the first half of the year was 21.6%.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in April that sales of new hybrids that cannot be plugged in will be permitted to continue until 2035.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Our measures are driving competition in the UK EV market, boosting economic growth, and supporting jobs and skills."