Two electric car models have been revealed as eligible for £3,750 grant by the government.

Two Ford models, the Puma Gen-E or e-Tourneo Courier, will be granted the £3,750 discount.

It is part of a £650 million investment by ministers to get people to move away from petrol or diesel cars.

Grants will only apply to vehicles priced at £37,000 or below. The discount will be applied at the point of sale.

Ford prices the Puma Gen-E at £28,495 and the e-Tourneo Courier at £32,190.

They qualify for the largest grant as they are the greenest vehicle available in the price range.

Read More: UK car production figures increase in July