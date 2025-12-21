The Government has also included plans to ban trail hunting amid fear it is being used as cover for chasing live foxes

Electric shock collars for pets could be banned as part of a raft of proposals to improve animal welfare. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Electric shock collars for pets could be banned as part of Government plans to improve animal welfare standards.

The animal welfare strategy, set to be launched on Monday, is among a raft of changes including ban trail hunting and tightening protections aimed at stopping cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming. Ministers are consulting on banning shock collars, amid worries they could be causing harm to pets. Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the UK was "a nation of animal lovers" and claimed the Government is "delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation."

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild. Picture: Alamy

Ms Reynolds said: "Visiting Battersea Dogs and Cats Home reminded me that millions of families welcome pets into their homes every year. Our strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild. "We've already acted to improve zoo standards, end puppy smuggling and protect livestock from dog attacks. Now we’re planning to ban caged hens, cruel snares, trail hunting, and curb low welfare dog breeding." Ministers are also planning a public safety campaign promoting responsible dog ownership, and plans to improve welfare for farmed animals include moving away from using colony cages for laying hens and pig farrowing crates, as well as introducing more humane slaughter methods for farmed fish. Wild animal protections include the plans to ban trail hunting, alongside banning snare traps and introducing a closed hunting season for hares. Thomas Schultz-Jagow, director of advocacy and prevention at the RSPCA, said: "The Government's new animal welfare strategy is a significant step forward which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of animals. "People in the UK love animals and they want to see Governments leading the way to outlaw cruel practices which cause suffering such as a phase-out of cages for laying hens and farrowing crates for pigs.

Protesters calling for a ban on puppy farms and pet shops selling puppies. Picture: Alamy

"As we need a radical rethink about the way we see and treat animals in this country, this strategy leads the way by showing a strong commitment to animal welfare. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to give all animals the protection they deserve." However, Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, objected to proposals on banning trail hunting. Mr Bonner said: "Animal rights activists have spent 20 years making increasingly spurious claims about the legal activity of hunts without any evidential basis. "Trail hunting is a legal activity which supports hundreds of jobs and is central to many rural communities. Especially after its attack on family farms, the Government should be focusing on addressing issues that actually help rural communities thrive, rather than pursuing divisive policies that hinder them." "The Government’s own figures show that more people have been convicted under the Hunting Act than any other piece of wildlife legislation, although only a tiny proportion of those relate to registered hunts. "However unjustified it is, the law clearly works. There is absolutely no reason to revisit it other than Labour’s continuing obsession."

The strategy also includes plans to ban trail hunting amid fear it is being used as cover for chasing live foxes. Picture: Alamy