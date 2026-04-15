Interest in electric cars has jumped by 20% since the war in Iran began, Vauxhall says, as rising fuel prices push more drivers to consider making the switch.

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He added: “The transition to an electric vehicle has only become far, far more compelling as a result of some of those petrol and diesel prices going up considerably in the last few weeks.

“It’s probably a bit early to say whether people are actually making the leap, but for sure, what we can clearly see already in web statistics is a lot more interest in EVs,” he said.

Eurig Druce, Group Managing Director of Stellantis UK and head of Vauxhall, told LBC it was too early to say whether drivers were definitely buying electric cars in greater numbers, but said there had already been a clear change in behaviour.

Fears over disruption to oil production and shipping routes in the region have pushed up wholesale energy prices, feeding through to forecourts in the UK.

The carmaker says it has seen a sharp rise in online interest in EVs as petrol and diesel costs continue to climb, with the conflict in Iran adding fresh pressure to global oil markets.

“Now it becomes a complete no-brainer to make that transition to an electric car.”

The conflict has spooked markets because the Middle East remains central to global energy supply, and traders have been watching closely for any threat to production or transport through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is under pressure from motoring campaign groups and farmers to further discount fuel. At the moment, the 5p fuel duty discount has been frozen until September, and the Chancellor has already said she is keeping the situation under review as the government monitor the impact of events in the Middle East.

Mr Druce said more drivers are now looking at EVs for financial reasons rather than simply environmental ones.

"There are nearly 2 million electric cars on the road in the UK right now,” he said.

“It becomes more of a normality for people to choose an electric car, and they do so then for economic reasons, for drivability reasons, and for the fact that in many cases the car in electric format can be much more pleasurable to drive.”

He said the savings are especially clear for people who can charge at home.

Using a Vauxhall Grandland Electric as an example, he said a full charge on a typical home tariff could cost “roughly five pounds”.

By contrast, he said some of the most expensive public charging options can cost far more - by up to seventy pounds, although many community chargers still work out cheaper than filling up a petrol or diesel car.

“If we can get more ability to charge at home, the economic argument to choose electric is really, really compelling,” he said.

But he said infrastructure remains a key issue, particularly for households without driveways.

“We really would love to see a situation where more unity can be found across the country and therefore make it easier for consumers to make the transition,” he said.

A Government spokesperson said: “We know motorists are paying more at the pumps because of the war in Iran. This is not our war, and that is why the British Government did not join it.

“We are determined to keep costs down for motorists. That’s why we have extended the 5p fuel duty cut and are urging de-escalation.”

The Government says it is continuing contingency planning as it comes under pressure to shield households from further cost-of-living strain if instability in the region continues.