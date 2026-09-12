The 27-year-old from Kazakhstan was crowned the new Queen of Queens at Flushing Meadows after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Rybakina, 27, from Kazakhstan, will climb to the top of the rankings from Monday. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Elena Rybakina has won her first US Open title, proving herself worthy of the world number one position.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rybakina, 27, from Kazakhstan, will climb to the top of the rankings from Monday, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s final and whether she beat her opponent Aryna Sabalenka. She was crowned the new queen of Queens at Flushing Meadows after a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory on Saturday evening in New York. The defeat comes as a disappointment to Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, who was looking to become the third woman to achieve a New York ‘three-peat’ in the Open era, after Chris Evert and Serena Williams. Sabalenka, 28, went on to smash her racket into the court and break it, while Rybakina celebrated her third Grand Slam title. Read more: Ben Shelton to fight for first American men’s US Open win in 13 years Read more: Carlos Alcaraz battles sickness and exhaustion until 3.33am - but Ben Shelton holds his nerve to defeat US Open champion

The defeat comes as a disappointment to Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, who was looking to become the third woman to achieve a New York ‘three-peat’ in the Open era, after Chris Evert and Serena Williams. Picture: Getty

“I didn’t expect anything like this coming to this tournament,” said Rybakina. “I’ve been coming here for 10 years without any success, but now I’m falling in love with New York more and more.” Rybakina remained a difficult opponent to read, while Sabalenka was unfiltered throughout the match, having looked clearly unnerved early on and yielded the only break in the first set with a double-fault. Despite this setback, at 5-4 on serve in the second, Sabalenka, the top seed, found one of her best shots of the tournament, a powerful backhand at full stretch down the line, bringing up two set points. After Rybakina survived that, Sabalenka was given a third break point after a bad miss, and she punished a second serve to level the score. Sabalenka should have gained some momentum after this opportunity, however, she had to fend off a break point at the start of the third before Rybakina held to love.

Rybakina remained a difficult opponent to read, while Sabalenka was unfiltered throughout the match. Picture: Getty