The Kazakhstani claimed her biggest title since Wimbledon in 2022 after a impressive straight sets victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Rybakina was once part of the ‘big three’ in women’s tennis along with Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, but a dip in form saw her drift down the rankings.

However, the manner of her performance in Riyadh proved she is on the way back as she remained unbeaten in five matches, claiming glory in the final with a 6-3 7-6 (0) success over Sabalenka.

She claims the biggest prize on the WTA Tour for the first time and with it a cool $5million as she moves up to fifth in the world.

