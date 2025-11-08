Elena Rybakina wins WTA Finals by beating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets
Rybakina moves up to fifth in the world
Elena Rybakina continued her resurgence by winning the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.
The Kazakhstani claimed her biggest title since Wimbledon in 2022 after a impressive straight sets victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
Rybakina was once part of the ‘big three’ in women’s tennis along with Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, but a dip in form saw her drift down the rankings.
However, the manner of her performance in Riyadh proved she is on the way back as she remained unbeaten in five matches, claiming glory in the final with a 6-3 7-6 (0) success over Sabalenka.
She claims the biggest prize on the WTA Tour for the first time and with it a cool $5million as she moves up to fifth in the world.
“It’s been an incredible week,” Rybakina said. “I honestly didn’t expect any result, to go so far is just incredible.
“Today was such a tough battle.”
An excellent season for Sabalenka, which saw her win the US Open, finish runner-up at the Australian Open and French Open and lose in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, ends in disappointment.
A tearful Sabalenka said in her on-court interview: “I am getting old, I am getting really sensitive. So many things to be proud of.
“Not the best performance, she was definitely the better player. She literally smashed me out of the court.”
A high-quality first set was decided by a break to love for Rybakina, who then saved break points to see it out.
Sabalenka fought back and forced set points in the second as she looked to level, but Rybakina showed fight to send it to a tiebreak, which was totally one-sided.
She did not drop a point, claiming victory when Sabalenka sent a forehand long.