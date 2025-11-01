They were arrested at Birmingham Airport after Border Force found the drugs packed into 22 separate suitcases

By Rebecca Henrys

Eleven people have been charged in connection with attempting to smuggle more than half a tonne of cannabis worth around £13.8 million into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The 11 have been charged as part of an ongoing NCA investigation into the seizure of 510 kilos of cannabis at Birmingham Airport in August 2024. Aged between 21 and 35, they were arrested at Birmingham Airport after Border Force found the drugs packed into 22 separate suitcases, the NCA said. They had all travelled to the UK from Thailand via Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Those charged were: Ryan Boachie, 31, of Hendon Road, Edmonton, north London

Tasia Nelson, 21, of Cheviot Road, Newquay, Cornwall

Jaden Ramen, 22, of Myra Close, Colliers Wood, south London

Lewis Ross, 35, of Rupert Street, Bolton, Lancashire

Bradley Lloyd, 27, of Midbrook Walk, Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester

Clare McCullogh, 35, of Meliden Crescent, Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester

Paige Cheri Crisp, 24, of Grindrod Place, Malvern, Worcestershire

Nathan Vitorino, 25, of Little Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Jamal Clarke, 21, of Holloway Circus, Queensway, Birmingham

Gideon Olumoyegun, 25, of Stour Road, Dagenham

Carsten Kyei, 21, of Denmark Street, Newham, east London

