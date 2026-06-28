Reports have emerged that five of the victims were self-employed nurses from the local area who were going skydiving for the first time

Nancy-Essey airfield. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

At least 11 people have been killed in a skydiving aircraft crash in France.

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The pilot and all ten passengers, made up of five students and five instructors, were killed in the crash in the town of Tomblaine, Nancy, in north east of the country. The Pilatus PC-6/B2-H4 Turbo Porter aircraft belonged to a parachutist school, local officials have said. The incident happened at around 11am which saw the aircraft fall from the sky minutes after taking off from the Nancy-Essey airfield. Read more: British crisis-response team stranded amid attempt to join earthquake rescue effort, as Venezuela's missing soars above 50,000 Read more: Rough sleeping no longer a crime as 200-year-old law to be repealed

Eleven people ‌have been killed in a plane crash ​in the town ​of Tomblaine in northeastern ⁠France on ​Sunday, the local prefecture ​said.



The Pilatus PC-6/B2-H4 Turbo Porter aircraft belonged to a parachutist school. ​The pilot and ​all 10 passengers - five ‌students ⁠and… pic.twitter.com/cP4bMBvjpN — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 28, 2026

The prefect of Meurthe-and-Moselle confirmed a provisional death toll of eleven but said the number could increase because of victims on the ground. The names and nationalities of those on board have not yet been released. However, local media have reported that five of the victims were self-employed nurses from the local area who were going skydiving for the first time. Local police have urged the public to avoid the area around the airport in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department. A spokesperson added: "To keep access clear for emergency services and law enforcement, do not go to the scene. Thank you for facilitating their intervention." An investigating source told Daily Mail: "The single-engine plane was carrying around eleven people when it came down near Nancy.