Eleven sailors missing at sea after ship sunk by drone attack off coast of Bulgaria
Bulgaria has summoned Russia’s ambassador, though officials stopped short of directly accusing Moscow
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Eleven sailors are missing after a cargo ship sank following a drone attack off the coast of Bulgaria.
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Bulgarian officials said two cargo vessels were hit overnight near the village of Krapets, close to the Romanian border.
Five crew members were rescued from the Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity, which was sailing towards the Romanian port of Braila.
A search and rescue operation is ongoing for the 11 sailors still missing.
A second ship, the Maltese-flagged Chelsea-3, was hit by three drones. All 15 crew members, seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis, were rescued and no one was seriously injured.
It could be the second deadly sinking of a cargo vessel in the area within a week. Nine Syrian sailors and one Egyptian were lost after another ship was hit by drones in Bulgaria’s Black Sea exclusive economic zone last week.
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Bulgaria has summoned Russia’s ambassador, though officials stopped short of directly accusing Moscow.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the outcome of the latest attacks “benefits the Russian Federation”, describing the incident as “absolutely unacceptable”.
He has urged the EU and NATO to strengthen Bulgaria’s maritime and airspace surveillance.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance would adjust its presence on its eastern flank “as needed”.
Ukraine and the EU also condemned the strikes.
The Black Sea has become another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 13, 2026
This is unacceptable.
I strongly condemn the drone attacks on merchant ships near Bulgaria’s coast.
Putting the lives of the crew in grave danger and threatening security in the Black Sea.
We…
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Black Sea had become “another front of escalation” in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia was attacking a key global food route in an attempt to “weaponise hunger and hold the world hostage”.
Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria said she had no information from the Russian Defence Ministry about attacks on commercial ships and suggested the incidents could have been a provocation by a third party.