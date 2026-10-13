Eleven sailors are missing after a cargo ship sank following a drone attack off the coast of Bulgaria.

Bulgarian officials said two cargo vessels were hit overnight near the village of Krapets, close to the Romanian border.

Five crew members were rescued from the Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity, which was sailing towards the Romanian port of Braila.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing for the 11 sailors still missing.

A second ship, the Maltese-flagged Chelsea-3, was hit by three drones. All 15 crew members, seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis, were rescued and no one was seriously injured.

It could be the second deadly sinking of a cargo vessel in the area within a week. Nine Syrian sailors and one Egyptian were lost after another ship was hit by drones in Bulgaria’s Black Sea exclusive economic zone last week.

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