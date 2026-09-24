UK talks with Greece over the future of the Elgin Marbles have collapsed, according to reports.

Negotiations over the repatriation of the sculptures known as the Parthenon Marbles were launched by Greece in 2021.

The statues were brought to Britain in the early 19th century by Thomas Bruce, eighth Earl of Elgin.

The UK insists the antiquities were legally acquired from the Ottoman Empire - but Greece has long disputed this.

George Osborne, the head of the British Museum, said there was "a deal to be done" over the Marbles returning to Greece.

But the Telegraph has reported that the talks have now ended with no progress towards a deal.