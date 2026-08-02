A man has been arrested following the death of a Scottish woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in Athens.

Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18.

Greek police launched an investigation along with UK and US authorities and now a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, robbery and weapons offences, but the exact charges have yet to be finalised under the Greek legal system.

He is understood to be from Afghanistan.

Ms Ross is believed to have died between five and seven days before she was found, though someone was reportedly using her mobile phone to send messages purporting to be from Ms Ross.

In the following days he is said to have also used her bank card to withdraw money.