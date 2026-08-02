Man, 26, arrested over death of British woman found in suitcase in Athens
Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of the Greek capital last month.
A man has been arrested following the death of a Scottish woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in Athens.
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Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18.
Greek police launched an investigation along with UK and US authorities and now a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, robbery and weapons offences, but the exact charges have yet to be finalised under the Greek legal system.
He is understood to be from Afghanistan.
Ms Ross is believed to have died between five and seven days before she was found, though someone was reportedly using her mobile phone to send messages purporting to be from Ms Ross.
In the following days he is said to have also used her bank card to withdraw money.
The Hellenic Police, Greece’s national force, were able to identify the victim using fingerprints.
Ms Ross, who is understood to be from Edinburgh, entered Greece on June 26 and was initially staying with friends in Piraeus.
She is then said to have gone to meet with American friends in another part of the Greek capital, but it is unclear if this ever happened.
A replica pistol and a knife were found at the suspect’s home and police have filed a case against him for manslaughter, robbery and violation of weapons laws.
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The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said earlier: “Our thoughts are with Elisabeth’s family during this difficult time. “We are providing consular support and are in contact with the local authorities.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the death of a Scottish woman in Athens and are liaising with authorities in Greece.
“Officers are providing support to her family in Scotland.”