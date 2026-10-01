Elizabeth Debicki is set to be the first female to play Richard II in a Royal Shakespeare Company production.

The actress will be the first female in the RSC’s history to take on the titular role. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

The 36-year-old will make her RSC debut next year, playing a gender-swapped Richard II, representing the monarch as a woman.

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The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Australian actress is best known for starring in The Night Manager and playing Diana, Princess of Wales in the final two seasons of The Crown. The new production by Daniel Raggett, whose previous RSC credits include the 2025 production of Macbeth featuring Sam Heughan and Lia Williams at The Other Place and Edward II at the Swan Theatre, will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from April 10 until May 22 2027. The actress will be the first female in the RSC’s history to take on the titular role, which has previously been performed by the likes of David Tennant, Sir Derek Jacobi, Jeremy Irons, Michael Redgrave, Sam West and Alan Howard among others.

David Tennant as King Richard II in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Derek Jacobi (left) as King Richard II in 1988, acting opposite Pete Postlethwaite as the Duke of Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The company’s co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “Having admired Elizabeth’s work on stage and on screen, and her ability to match immense vulnerability with deep courage, we are hugely excited by the prospect of her playing Richard at the RSC.” They added that Raggett and Debicki had discussed working together “for a number of years” and they were “delighted when they agreed to be part of our forthcoming season”. “Both are fascinated by what this play might reveal to us about leadership and the tension that exists between the symbolic roles we occupy in public and our private selves,” they continued.

Raggett said: “It is beyond my wildest dreams to be returning to the RSC for a third time, and I feel incredibly proud and grateful. “Personally, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey have done so much to guide me and champion my work. “They have made the RSC a home where I can realise my most ambitious ideas, whilst nurturing my craft and providing me with the platform to collaborate with absolute best, and most diligent and skilled, artists and craftspeople. “Under their leadership the RSC is once again cementing itself as the place where the greatest actors in the world come to play Shakespeare, and that is why I am so excited to be working with Elizabeth Debicki on one of his most enigmatic and psychologically complex roles.” The announcement comes as the RSC also revealed the full details of its Summer 2027 programme, which comprises four Shakespeare plays and two world premieres inspired by novels from Virginia Woolf and Susanna Clarke.

The season will open with Coriolanus, starring Bergerac and Two Weeks In August’s Damien Molony. The RSC said it “examines Shakespeare’s political tragedy through the lens of contemporary populism, societal instability and elemental scarcities in a turbulent world, as power struggles surface, old hierarchies crumble and the race to control critical resources begins”.