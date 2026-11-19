Documentary about Theranos founder, You Can See Everything, set for UK release

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes before her sentence for fraud. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty

By William Mata

You Can See Everything, a three-hour-long documentary about Elizabeth Holmes's blood testing fraud, is coming to UK cinemas this week on a wave of five-star reviews.

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Critics have hailed Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's film as being as tense as a thriller and one of the year's most essential as it arrives on the back of a hit run in the US. The filmmakers compiled the footage from 10 days they spent in the house of Holmes and her fiancé Billy Evans in 2023, as the Theranos founder was about to go to prison. Three years later, Holmes remains behind bars and the story of her rise and fall is still be devoured - with You Can See Everything set to only develop further intrigue. Read also: Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud over ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos Read more: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reportedly set for transfer to halfway house next year

Holmes in a still from the documentary You Can See Everything. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Who is Elizabeth Holmes? Elizabeth Holmes, 42, founded the health technology company Theranos in 2002 as a 19-year-old university dropout and became incredibly wealthy in the 2010s, with the firm's claim that it had revolutionised blood testing. Theranos falsely promoted its technology as being able to detect diseases, including some cancers, from drops of finger-pricked blood. The scheme duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promised. In 2015, Theranos was valued at $9 billion (£5bn) and Holmes was estimated to be the world's youngest female billionaire. However, investigations began around this time into whether she and her Theranos accomplice and former lover, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, had been truthful to investors. She stepped back from the company in 2018 and agreed to pay a $500,000 no-admit, no-deny fee, while also returning shares. But a trial later commenced, and in 2022 she was found guilty on three charges of fraud and one of conspiracy to commit fraud, and was sentenced to 11 years behind bars. Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? Holmes reported to prison in May 2023, and her sentence has been reduced and is set to end in 2030; she was recently told she will be transferred to a halfway house in 2027. She is serving her sentence in Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, Texas, and is set to move to the halfway house in n Del Valle, Texas.

Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Appears In Court For A Restitution Hearing. Picture: Philip Pacheco/Getty

Who is she married to? Holmes started a relationship with Billy Evans, 34, in 2017, and the pair got engaged in 2022, although it is unclear if they have married formally. They have two children together, and their relationship has played out while Holmes was under investigation. Evans is the heir to Evans Hotels, an American chain, and started a company called Haemanthus in 2023, which he has said is designed to be a successor to Theranos. He features in the documentary alongside his partner.

Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford in 2003 as a 19-year-old to start Theranos. Picture: MediaNews Group/Mercury News via Getty Images/Getty

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

What happened to Sunny Balwani? Holmes was in a relationship with Theranos chief operating officer Balwani for most of the company's existence. The 61-year-old was charged as a co-conspirator alongside Holmes and he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars after the same trial in 2022. He is currently serving his term at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, California.