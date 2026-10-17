Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus 'engaged' after one year of dating
The pair, who went public with their relationship in April 2025, have sparked engagement rumours after the actress posted a selfie with a ring on Instagram
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Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have reportedly got engaged after a year of dating.
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The reports come after Hurley, 61, shared a photo on Instagram last week showing a ring on her ring finger.
The pair first met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022, before reconnecting in February 2025 and publicly confirming their relationship in April that year.
Cyrus fuelled engagement rumours earlier this week when he posted on Instagram: "This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time."
"I like seeing peoples dreams come true. I’m so excited for the show this weekend teaming up with NASCAR in Phoenix !!! Kinda has a ring 💍 to it.”
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The post prompted Hurley’s son, Damian, to comment with a celebratory emoji.
Regarding the photo Hurley shared showing her ring, a source told Page Six: ‘She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.’“She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”
Neither Cyrus nor Hurley has commented publicly on the reports.
If confirmed, this would be Cyrus’s fourth marriage. His previous marriages include his relationship with Miley Cyrus’s mother, Tish, whom he married in 1993 before they divorced in 2023.
The singer has six children from his previous marriages: Brandi, Trace, Christopher Cody, Miley, Braison Chance and Noah Lindsey.
Hurley was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010.
She also shares one child, Damian, with the late film producer Steve Bing.