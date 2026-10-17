Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have reportedly got engaged after a year of dating.

The reports come after Hurley, 61, shared a photo on Instagram last week showing a ring on her ring finger.

The pair first met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022, before reconnecting in February 2025 and publicly confirming their relationship in April that year.

Cyrus fuelled engagement rumours earlier this week when he posted on Instagram: "This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time."

"I like seeing peoples dreams come true. I’m so excited for the show this weekend teaming up with NASCAR in Phoenix !!! Kinda has a ring 💍 to it.”

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