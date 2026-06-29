The 13-month old boy was sexually abused and murdered by his adoptive father, who was a former high school teacher

Ellie Goulding and Carrie Johnson back call for Preston Davey inquiry. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire/Lancashire Police

By Rebecca Henrys

Singer Ellie Goulding and Carrie Johnson, the wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, have signed a petition calling for a national inquiry into the death of Preston Davey, which has passed 100,000 signatures.

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The 13-month old boy was sexually abused and murdered by his adoptive father, who was a former high school teacher. Jamie Varley, 37, inflicted “unremitting abuse” on Preston before a final, fatal, sexual assault took his life, Preston Crown Court heard earlier this month. He was given a whole life term and told he will never be eligible for parole. His partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was jailed for 25 years for allowing Varley’s treatment of the child and taking part in the sexual abuse. Read more: Man charged with murder after carpenter found dead at summer solstice party Read more: British man arrested after Colombian model found dead in suitcase

In the wake of the sentencing, the Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post launched a change.org petition titled: “Preston Davey deserved better. Demand a national inquiry”. The petition, backed by Blackpool South MP Chris Webb and Preston’s birth parents Sarah Davey and Gary Nolan, calls for “a national inquiry into the safeguarding failures that cost Preston his life”. Lights singer Goulding, who is mother to two young children, and Johnson, who shares four children with the former prime minister, have added their names to the petition, which was launched on June 18. Mr Webb called each signature “a signal to the government that the public wants answers about what happened to Preston Davey”. Speaking in the Commons last week, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson pledged to do “everything within our power” to prevent another child facing the same fate as Preston.

Jamie Varley, 37 who has been found guilty of the murder and sexual abuse of 13-month-old baby Preston Davey at Preston Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Alamy