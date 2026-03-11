Popstar Ellie Goulding has welcomed her "beautiful" baby girl with her boyfriend, actor Beau Minniear.

The 39-year old singer - known for the songs Burn, Love Me Like You Do, and River - announced late last year that she was pregnant with her second baby.

In an Instagram story, Goulding told her 13.6 million followers that she gave birth to their daughter on March 6.

Goulding said: "On Friday I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl."

She added: "We are totally obsessed with her.

"It was fitting that I spent International Women's Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary's, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness.

"I will always be in awe of midwives.

"This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so happy to become a big brother to this little angel."