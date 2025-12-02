Pop star Ellie Goulding has revealed she is expecting a baby with actor boyfriend Beau Minniear.

The Love Me Like You Do singer, 38, made the announcement in style by showing off her growing bump at Monday night's Fashion Awards.

She confirmed the pregnancy by wearing a chic leather jacket and crop top ensemble at the gathering of the great and good of the fashion world.

Ellie has had a number of celebrity partners in the past, including DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ed Sheeran.

