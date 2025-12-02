Ellie Goulding shares baby joy as she announces she is pregnant with second baby
The Love Me Like You Do singer, 38, made the announcement in style by showing off her growing bump at Monday night's Fashion Awards
Pop star Ellie Goulding has revealed she is expecting a baby with actor boyfriend Beau Minniear.
She confirmed the pregnancy by wearing a chic leather jacket and crop top ensemble at the gathering of the great and good of the fashion world.
Ellie has had a number of celebrity partners in the past, including DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ed Sheeran.
The reveal comes after a whirlwind romance between Ellie and 28-year-old Beau.
She and the actor first were reported to be dating in July before making it official with their public outing at Wembley Stadium at the fight between Usyk and Dubois.
Ellie already have a son, Arthur, four, from her previous marriage to art dealer Caspar Jopling.
At the time, a source told the Sun: “Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art.
“They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple.”