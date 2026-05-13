Some 60 people will receive their honours from the Prince of Wales on Wednesday

Singer Ellie Goulding among those to receive honours from Prince of Wales. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Daniel Levy, former chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, will be among those to receive honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

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Some 60 people, including Ellen Roome, a mother who has campaigned for better online safety after her 14-year-old son’s death, will receive their honours from the Prince of Wales. Goulding, whose real name is Elena, was awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours for services to biodiversity and the climate. Appointed a global goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme in 2017 and now an ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund, she has used her high profile to bring attention to climate change, including zero waste initiatives and sustainable fashion. Across her 15-year career, the Brit award winner has had a string of hits such as Anything Could Happen, How Long Will I Love You, Burn, Miracle and Love Me Like You Do. Read more: Starmer's last throw of the dice? PM facing crunch King's Speech and showdown with Streeting Read more: Rod Stewart congratulates King for putting 'that little ratbag in his place' during US state visit

She has tied with Adele as the British female artist with the most number one UK albums. Goulding also famously performed at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in April 2011. Former Spurs chairman, Mr Levy, was made a CBE for services to charity and the community in Tottenham, supporting education, health and social inclusion and creating jobs through the construction of the £1 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which the club made its home in 2019. Having served Tottenham Hotspur for 25 years, Mr Levy is the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman.