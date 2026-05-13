Singer Ellie Goulding among those to receive honours from Prince of Wales
Some 60 people will receive their honours from the Prince of Wales on Wednesday
Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Daniel Levy, former chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, will be among those to receive honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
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Some 60 people, including Ellen Roome, a mother who has campaigned for better online safety after her 14-year-old son’s death, will receive their honours from the Prince of Wales.
Goulding, whose real name is Elena, was awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours for services to biodiversity and the climate.
Appointed a global goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme in 2017 and now an ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund, she has used her high profile to bring attention to climate change, including zero waste initiatives and sustainable fashion.
Across her 15-year career, the Brit award winner has had a string of hits such as Anything Could Happen, How Long Will I Love You, Burn, Miracle and Love Me Like You Do.
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She has tied with Adele as the British female artist with the most number one UK albums.
Goulding also famously performed at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in April 2011.
Former Spurs chairman, Mr Levy, was made a CBE for services to charity and the community in Tottenham, supporting education, health and social inclusion and creating jobs through the construction of the £1 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which the club made its home in 2019.
Having served Tottenham Hotspur for 25 years, Mr Levy is the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman.
Ms Roome, who believes her 14-year-old son Jools died while attempting an online challenge, was awarded an MBE for services to children’s online safety.
The 49-year-old from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, has campaigned for a change in UK law to give bereaved parents access to their children’s social media accounts after their death.
She believes her son’s social media accounts may confirm her suspicions that it was an online challenge that went wrong and led to his death, but she has been unable to access them.
Ms Roome believes digital checks should form part of the post mortem and inquest investigations, similar to toxicology reports.
She is also involved in a group lawsuit against TikTok in the US by parents who claim their children died while attempting a “blackout challenge”, which encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out from a lack of oxygen.
Also among those honoured on Wednesday will be England rugby player Zoe Stratford, who captained the side that won the Rugby World Cup last year and Kerry Davis, the first black woman to play for the Lionesses, making her debut in September 1982.