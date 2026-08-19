The Brit Award-winning singer claims Ben Mawson and Ed Millett breached their duties by recommending Live Nation-linked firms for touring, merchandise and a documentary

Goulding is seeking more than £100,000 in the High Court action. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Ellie Goulding has launched legal action against her former managers, accusing them of failing to disclose financial ties to Live Nation while directing work towards the live entertainment giant’s companies.

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The Brit Award-winning singer claims Ben Mawson and Ed Millett breached their duties by recommending Live Nation-linked firms for touring, merchandise and a documentary - while holding what court papers describe as a “significant financial interest” in the group. Goulding is seeking more than £100,000 in the High Court action. She alleges that the pair managed her career from 2018 to 2025, but did not make clear their connections to Live Nation when advising her on major commercial agreements. According to the claim, Goulding’s companies signed four agreements with Live Nation subsidiaries between 2019 and 2021 - including two touring deals, a merchandise deal and an agreement relating to a documentary. Read more: Actress Phyllida Law, mother of Emma Thompson, dies aged 94 Read more: Matthew McConaughey 'quit weed' after listening to Janet Jackson hit 24 times and missed his own birthday

Goulding alleges the pair did not make clear their connections to Live Nation when advising her on major commercial agreements. Picture: Getty

The singer argues the alleged links created a conflict with her interests, as her managers should have been seeking the best possible commercial terms from whichever promoter, merchandiser or partner was most advantageous. Court documents state Live Nation bought a 50.1% stake in HNOE, a London-based company linked to Mawson and Millett, in 2015. The remaining 49.9% stake was reportedly sold to Live Nation in 2019. Goulding says the arrangement meant her managers could not properly advise an artist to reduce or end business with Live Nation companies, even where that may have been in the artist’s interests. The case places renewed focus on Live Nation’s influence across the music industry. The company is a major concert promoter, owns Ticketmaster and has interests in venues, festivals, artist services and management businesses.

Goulding says the arrangement meant her managers could not properly advise an artist to reduce or end business with Live Nation companies. Picture: Getty