Ellie Goulding sues former managers over alleged hidden Live Nation links
The Brit Award-winning singer claims Ben Mawson and Ed Millett breached their duties by recommending Live Nation-linked firms for touring, merchandise and a documentary
Ellie Goulding has launched legal action against her former managers, accusing them of failing to disclose financial ties to Live Nation while directing work towards the live entertainment giant’s companies.
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The Brit Award-winning singer claims Ben Mawson and Ed Millett breached their duties by recommending Live Nation-linked firms for touring, merchandise and a documentary - while holding what court papers describe as a “significant financial interest” in the group.
Goulding is seeking more than £100,000 in the High Court action.
She alleges that the pair managed her career from 2018 to 2025, but did not make clear their connections to Live Nation when advising her on major commercial agreements.
According to the claim, Goulding’s companies signed four agreements with Live Nation subsidiaries between 2019 and 2021 - including two touring deals, a merchandise deal and an agreement relating to a documentary.
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The singer argues the alleged links created a conflict with her interests, as her managers should have been seeking the best possible commercial terms from whichever promoter, merchandiser or partner was most advantageous.
Court documents state Live Nation bought a 50.1% stake in HNOE, a London-based company linked to Mawson and Millett, in 2015.
The remaining 49.9% stake was reportedly sold to Live Nation in 2019.
Goulding says the arrangement meant her managers could not properly advise an artist to reduce or end business with Live Nation companies, even where that may have been in the artist’s interests.
The case places renewed focus on Live Nation’s influence across the music industry.
The company is a major concert promoter, owns Ticketmaster and has interests in venues, festivals, artist services and management businesses.
Live Nation has stakes in 23 UK venues and 26 festivals, while MPs on the Business and Trade Committee have called for the Competition and Markets Authority to examine whether the company holds a “dominant and controlling market position” in live music.
Mawson and Millett did not respond to requests for comment. Live Nation also did not respond.
HNOE has previously noted in company accounts that it is involved in a legal dispute in the ordinary course of business, adding that directors did not believe any claims would result in a material loss to the company.