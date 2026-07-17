On Thursday, the High Court ordered a fresh inquest into Jools' death in 2022 to allow previously omitted social media evidence to be examined

By Issy Clarke

Ellen Roome, from Cheltenham, found her son, Jools Sweeney, 14, unconscious in his bedroom in April 2022 after taking part in an online challenge that had gone wrong.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ellen Roome, from Cheltenham, found her son, Jools Sweeney, 14, unconscious in his bedroom in April 2022 after taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. On Thursday, the High Court of England and Wales ordered a fresh inquest into his death to allow previously omitted social media evidence to be examined. Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Ms Roome revealed her son was sent an Instagram link from an "organised crime group" just before he died. "I haven't made it public until now but Jules was sent a link through Instagram which the police have confirmed was from a West African organised crime gang." Read more: Argentina vice-president calls England 'usurping pirates' as tensions simmer before World Cup clash Read more: LBC callers condemn Argentina's 'shameful' Falklands banner

Jools’ family has long campaigned for justice, insisting that social media has always played a role in his death. Picture: Alamy

She added that investigators "didn't know" if Jools had clicked on the link. "If we go to Meta, they should be able to, to see what happened with that action," she said. Ms Roome continued that if the social media companies didn't have the data, there would be "nothing" she could do, but said: "I have to try." "It may be that it's too late. But what yesterday's hearing did do was it was the first landmark case, so it sets precedence now for other parents. "There are unfortunately many other bereaved parents in the same position, desperate answers to what happened to their child. So it may well help them as well going forward."

She added: "Social media companies may, of course, have deleted some of the data. "TikTok have previously said that they have. Whether that's true or not, I don't know, but the coroner has the power to demand that information, and all I want is the chance to see if I can understand why my 14-year-old child is not alive." The fresh inquest was ordered after it came to light that some online activity was not analysed because data had not been gathered from his phone. However, since the original inquest, new powers have come into effect enabling coroners to request that Ofcom, the regulator of social media platforms in the UK, collect data that may be relevant to investigating a child’s death. The ruling was secured following a four-year campaign, as Jools' parents battled to find out what happened to their son in the hours before his death. Jools’ family has long campaigned for justice, insisting that social media has always played a role in his death. The first inquest lasted just 23 minutes before it was quashed at the High Court. Thursday's ruling is believed to be the first of its kind in England and Wales, where one of the key grounds in overturning the previous inquest was the total absence of any social media evidence which would have enabled the coroner to examine the role social media may have played. Lord Justice Warby and Mrs Justice Heather Williams KC quashed the findings of Jools' original 2022 inquest, with a fresh inquest ordered so that the full circumstances of his death can now be examined.

Ellen Roome after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy