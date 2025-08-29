Djed Spence has been called up to the England squad. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Djed Spence and Elliot Anderson have earned their first England call-ups, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is among a slew of conspicuous absences from Thomas Tuchel’s international squad.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Euro 2024 runners-up host Andorra on September 6 before the Group K leaders head to Belgrade to face Serbia on September 9 as World Cup qualification continues. Tuchel has named a 24-man squad for the double-header, which sees Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson involved with the senior side for the first time. The midfielder starred in England’s Under-21 Euros triumph over the summer, while uncapped Tottenham full-back Spence also gets the nod. Read more: Man arrested over racially abusive messages sent to England star Jess Carter

England have called up uncapped duo Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence. Picture: Alamy

Adam Wharton is included in Tuchel’s squad for the first time, but there is no place for Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Ivan Toney. Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire continue to be overlooked by the England boss, while injury has ruled out Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill. Fit-again John Stones is included for the first time since Tuchel took charge, although he spent time with the group in Spain during the June camp as he continued his rehabilitation from a thigh injury. Marcus Rashford, now on loan at Barcelona, returns having missed June’s fixtures through injury but the main talking point is the likes of uncapped Anderson.