Manchester City have struck an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign England international Elliot Anderson, the Press Association understands.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football and has been attracting admiring glances from a variety of clubs.

City have been in talks with Forest over a potential deal and have now reached an agreement to bring in Anderson.

There had been reports of a British record fee of £130million, but sources have indicated to PA that it would be a straight deal without bonuses that comes in under the £125m fee Liverpool paid Newcastle for Alexander Isak last summer.

The midfielder is currently in Kansas City preparing for England’s final World Cup group game against Panama in New Jersey.

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