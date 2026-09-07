Musk congratulates far-right AfD in wake of historic German election win
Governing at state level would grant the party powers over policing, local education and culture
Elon Musk has congratulated the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after its historic state election win.
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The tech billionaire has long backed the party and was a vocal supporter during last year's federal election campaign.
Musk wrote on X "Well done!" in German, in response to its co-chairwoman Alice Weidel who congratulated her colleagues.
The party's leader in the state, Ulrich Siegmund, wrote back to Musk: "Thank you for your support and for your clear and highly important perspective on the political developments of our time — including here in Germany.
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"If we take responsibility here, I would very much welcome the opportunity for strong and constructive cooperation. Germany would once again be a place worth investing in. Best regards from Saxony-Anhalt!"
Despite the outcome, AfD fell short of securing an absolute majority, the preliminary final results showed.
The party won 43.8% of the vote, more than double what it got five years ago, but fell three seats after winning 39 in an 83-seat parliament.
Mr Segmund previously said he does not intend to lead a minority government, but some of the party's national leaders do see it as a possibility, according to reports.
The centre-left Social Democrats won 9.3%, the Greens 8.9% and the Left Party 8.6%, giving each eight seats.
One suggestion is that one of the smaller parties, the BSW, could provide tactical support to AfD, which would allow it to form a minority government.
Danke Sachsen-Anhalt! Danke Deutschland! Wir haben Geschichte geschrieben! pic.twitter.com/d2CCYQbbiQ— Ulrich Siegmund (@UlrichSiegmund) September 6, 2026
All other parties are said to have refused to cooperate.
Siegmund told supporters: "This isn't just about Saxony-Anhalt.
"It's a signal for the whole of Germany, a self-confident signal."
Italy’s right-wing Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini paid tribute to his "friend" Weidel and declared: "Another Europe is possible."
But hitting back at the results, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said: "In Poland only idiots and traitors can rejoice at the triumph of the AfD".
Before Sunday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he would "assess the situation in light of the election results" and "do everything we can to prevent Saxony-Anhalt from falling into the hands of the radicals".