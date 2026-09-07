Governing at state level would grant the party powers over policing, local education and culture

Musk congratulated AfD on its historic win. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Elon Musk has congratulated the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after its historic state election win.

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The tech billionaire has long backed the party and was a vocal supporter during last year's federal election campaign. Musk wrote on X "Well done!" in German, in response to its co-chairwoman Alice Weidel who congratulated her colleagues. The party's leader in the state, Ulrich Siegmund, wrote back to Musk: "Thank you for your support and for your clear and highly important perspective on the political developments of our time — including here in Germany. Read more: Elon Musk to make an 'anti-woke' Odyssey using Grok AI Read more: Donald Trump 'invested $50,000 in Musk's SpaceX' - giving him stakes in a major government contract

Co-leaders of Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, Alice Weidel, center, and Tino Chrupalla, right, and top candidate for the Saxony-Anhalt state elections Ulrich Siegmund, left, at a press conference on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"If we take responsibility here, I would very much welcome the opportunity for strong and constructive cooperation. Germany would once again be a place worth investing in. Best regards from Saxony-Anhalt!" Despite the outcome, AfD fell short of securing an absolute majority, the preliminary final results showed. The party won 43.8% of the vote, more than double what it got five years ago, but fell three seats after winning 39 in an 83-seat parliament. Mr Segmund previously said he does not intend to lead a minority government, but some of the party's national leaders do see it as a possibility, according to reports. The centre-left Social Democrats won 9.3%, the Greens 8.9% and the Left Party 8.6%, giving each eight seats. One suggestion is that one of the smaller parties, the BSW, could provide tactical support to AfD, which would allow it to form a minority government.

Danke Sachsen-Anhalt! Danke Deutschland! Wir haben Geschichte geschrieben! pic.twitter.com/d2CCYQbbiQ — Ulrich Siegmund (@UlrichSiegmund) September 6, 2026