The US President had previously denied any knowledge of human interference in the slowdown, which saw Kyiv bombarded with Russian missiles overnight

Elon Musk floated the idea of a starlink slowdown with Donald Trump. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk is said to have approached Donald Trump with the idea of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink satelites - a move that saw much of Kyiv pounded by Russian missiles as a result.

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The billionaire reportedly approached the US President with the proposal during Trump and Zelenskyy's ongoing energy ceasefire row, with Musk suggesting he introduce speed limits on the satellite system. Trump had previously claimed "it wasn't me", adding "I don't think it was Elon" when asked whether he or the tech mogul had anything to do with the slowdown. It came just hours after Wes Streeting was 'reassured' by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that Ukraine's access to Starlink satellites had been restored. The slowdown was seen to impact Ukraine's defence systems on Tuesday, with drones reaching the capital Kyiv in one of the deadliest aerial bombardments of the war. Read more: Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'right to defend itself' after Trump calls latest strikes a 'disgrace' in latest row Read more: Putin says Russia is building non-negotiable 'security zone' in Ukraine along border

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

One source told The Telegraph that Mr Trump “agreed” with Mr Musk’s suggestion to intervene. Musk had previously shifted blame towards the US President. The green light then reportedly saw the Pentagon execute the US Presidents order, slowing down the Starshield system. Whereas Musk's Starlink is a consumer-facing satellite system, Starshield is the non-commercial arm widely used by the military as an alternative to the Starlink system. Speaking on Wednesday, Musk claimed that “any limits on speed or usage” were “decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS”. The source told The Telegraph: “He tweeted out that he was innocent and that it was the US administration that did it. The reality is that they were both in it.” According to the outlet, one high-ranking European official and two Ukrainians with knowledge of events confirmed this version of events.

President Donald Trump is said to have authorised the slow down on Musk's suggestion. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy