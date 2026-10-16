Elon Musk 'approached Donald Trump' to throttle Ukraine's Starlink access amid Zelenskyy row
The US President had previously denied any knowledge of human interference in the slowdown, which saw Kyiv bombarded with Russian missiles overnight
Elon Musk is said to have approached Donald Trump with the idea of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink satelites - a move that saw much of Kyiv pounded by Russian missiles as a result.
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The billionaire reportedly approached the US President with the proposal during Trump and Zelenskyy's ongoing energy ceasefire row, with Musk suggesting he introduce speed limits on the satellite system.
Trump had previously claimed "it wasn't me", adding "I don't think it was Elon" when asked whether he or the tech mogul had anything to do with the slowdown.
It came just hours after Wes Streeting was 'reassured' by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that Ukraine's access to Starlink satellites had been restored.
The slowdown was seen to impact Ukraine's defence systems on Tuesday, with drones reaching the capital Kyiv in one of the deadliest aerial bombardments of the war.
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One source told The Telegraph that Mr Trump “agreed” with Mr Musk’s suggestion to intervene.
Musk had previously shifted blame towards the US President.
The green light then reportedly saw the Pentagon execute the US Presidents order, slowing down the Starshield system.
Whereas Musk's Starlink is a consumer-facing satellite system, Starshield is the non-commercial arm widely used by the military as an alternative to the Starlink system.
Speaking on Wednesday, Musk claimed that “any limits on speed or usage” were “decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS”.
The source told The Telegraph: “He tweeted out that he was innocent and that it was the US administration that did it. The reality is that they were both in it.”
According to the outlet, one high-ranking European official and two Ukrainians with knowledge of events confirmed this version of events.
It comes hours after Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit back at Donald Trump after the US President branded him a "disgrace" over energy strikes against Russia.
While Zelenskyy had been angered by the diesel deal agreed between Trump and Moscow, Mr Trump hit out at Zelenskyy over strikes on a Russian oil refinery.
European leaders were seen to rally around the Ukrainian President during the summit in Belgium on Friday, as relations between the United States and Ukraine grow increasingly hostile.
Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Andy Burnham earlier the week ahead of the Brussels meeting, with the pair discussing Britain's continued support for Ukraine.
It comes as the UK Defence Secretary said he invoked St Francis of Assisi in his efforts to “bring harmony” between Washington and Kyiv amid what Ukraine said was a "politically motivated" decision to restrict access.
Mr Streeting said Mr Hegseth had assured him Starlink was back up and running, although it remained unclear what had caused the disruption, amid renewed tensions between the US and Ukraine.
He sought to use his first visit to Washington DC as Defence Secretary to bolster ties that have been strained by issues including President Donald Trump’s stance on Kyiv and the widening US-Nato rift.
It came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited London and said Mr Trump had betrayed his country by limiting its use of US-made Starlink terminals which are vital for the Ukrainian military.