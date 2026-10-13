Elon Musk has donated $275 million (£207m) to help the Republicans retain control of Congress.

The Tesla and Space-X CEO has donated $76 million (£56m) to his own America PAC since July, along with $158 million (£119m) to the Senate Leadership Fund and $20 million (£15m) to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which support Republican candidates for the Senate and the House.

Musk has already spent around $366 million (£276m) this election cycle, which started on 1 January 2025 - far outstripping what he spent during the 2024 election when he put $290 million toward Donald Trump's re-election efforts.

The Republicans have maintained a sizeable lead on campaign funding, with more than $1.1bn (£830m) raised since the end of August, compared with the Democrats' $600 million (£453m).

Read more: US Congress votes to end Iran war for the third time

Read more: United States seeks to join Elon Musk's challenge to European Commission's €120 million fine on X