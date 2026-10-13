Elon Musk donates $275m to Republican Congress election bid
The Democrats are expected to gain control of the House of Representatives in the mid-terms, while control over the Senate is seen as a toss-up
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Elon Musk has donated $275 million (£207m) to help the Republicans retain control of Congress.
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The Tesla and Space-X CEO has donated $76 million (£56m) to his own America PAC since July, along with $158 million (£119m) to the Senate Leadership Fund and $20 million (£15m) to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which support Republican candidates for the Senate and the House.
Musk has already spent around $366 million (£276m) this election cycle, which started on 1 January 2025 - far outstripping what he spent during the 2024 election when he put $290 million toward Donald Trump's re-election efforts.
The Republicans have maintained a sizeable lead on campaign funding, with more than $1.1bn (£830m) raised since the end of August, compared with the Democrats' $600 million (£453m).
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Mr Musk's largesse comes as poor approval ratings for President Trump threaten to harm the Republicans' chances of holding the House and the Senate in the November 3 elections.
The Democrats are expected to gain control of the House of Representatives, while control over the Senate is seen as a toss-up.
The trillionaire also has business interests at stake, with Democrats in the US House of Representatives calling for investigations into his government contracts as CEO of aerospace company SpaceX SPCX.O as well as his work running the Department of Government Efficiency under President Trump.
The donations highlight Mr Musk's reconciliation with the Republican hierarchy after his public falling out with the US President last year.
In June 2025, the billionaire, who led the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, resigned over the US president's tax and spending bill.
Mr Musk blasted the legislation as "insane" and threatened to create a new political party if it passed.
The two men recently dined together at the White House, while Mr Musk was awarded the National Medal of Science and selected to co-lead a review into the modernisation of the Pentagon.