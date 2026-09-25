The US government has formally sought to join a legal challenge filed by billionaire Elon Musk to dismiss a fine of €120 million (£103.2 million) by the European Union against his social media platform X.

EU tech regulators fined X late last year for breaching online content rules, the first sanction under a landmark piece of legislation that has drawn criticism from Washington.

The US Department of Justice said it had filed an application with the EU's General Court in support of X's effort to annul the case.

The EU sanction against X followed a two-year-long investigation under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content.

It found that X had breached the DSA on several fronts, including the deceptive design of its ‘blue checkmark', the lack of transparency in its advertising repository, and the failure to provide access to public data for researchers.

Read more: Elon Musk accused of funding 'fake' voter registration site ahead of US midterm elections 'designed to mine and sell data'

Read more: 'Never gotten along better': Trump praises relationship with Xi Jinping as tech CEOs join leaders for White House state dinner